Free SHS, NaBCO, 1D1F, other flagship programmes cost over GH¢9 billion – A-G's report

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2021 Auditor-General's report has indicated that all government flagship programmes cost the country over GH¢9 billion.



Some of these programmes include, the most talked about Free SHS policy, NaBCO, National Identification Programme, One District One Factory (1D1F), COVID-19 Activity and Vaccine, National Cathedral project.



The Auditor-General's report indicated that an amount of GH¢1,409,997,719.41 was allocated to Free Senior High School Programme-SHS/TVET while GH¢797,190,169.55 was pumped into Fertilizer Subsidy/Planting for Food and Jobs project.



Regarding the government’s subsidy for BECE/WASSCE, a total amount of GHC114,232,072.16 was expended.



The 2021 report further stated that the government spent an amount of GHC242,283,846.97 on COVID-19 Free Water while COVID-19 Activity & Vaccine during the outbreak gulped GHC1,557,846,913.38.



A total of GH¢142,762,500 was also allocated to the controversial National Cathedral project in 2021.



In total, the Auditor-General stated that the government spent GH¢9,197,771,663.74 on its flagship programmes.



The Auditor-General report was prepared in pursuance of Section 81 (1) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and Regulation 217 of Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 L.I. 2378.



Find the breakdown in the full report below.







PEN/SARA