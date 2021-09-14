Free SHS: Ghanaian students are well-positioned for a brighter future - Deputy Minister

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has said the introduction of free SHS has positioned Ghanaian students well for investment opportunities.



Speaking during his tour at some WASSCE Centers he commended heads of schools and students for their work and efforts towards improving outcomes.



He believes students, with the introduction of government’s Free SHS Policy are better placed for a brighter future.



"WASSCE is taking place smoothly at all centres with no incidents nor violations. It's gratifying to note also that all the schools visited have adequate stock of food items. My interactions with students and heads of schools afforded me a deeper appreciation of ongoing infrastructure projects and their dedication to improving on outcomes. I cherished, in particular, my visit to candidates with hearing and visual impairment. Indeed, Ghanaian students are better positioned for a brighter future with the worthy investment put into the flagship Free SHS policy".



The Deputy Minister, during his tour also inspected exam centres, inspected ongoing infrastructure projects, and also visited dining halls and some food stores.



He is scheduled to tour some centres in Eastern, Greater Accra and Central Regions, the schools toured so far include O'Reilly SHS, Tema SHS, Achimota School, Okuapeman SHS, Mount Sinai SHS and Akropong School for the Deaf. The rest are Mampong PRESEC, Methodist Girls SHS - Mamfe, and Aburi Girls SHS.