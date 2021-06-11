Free SHS: Don't politicize; institutionalize it - Atik Mohammed advises

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Executive Secretary of the Mass Action Movement, Atik Mohammed has called for the institutionalization of the free Senior High School (SHS) programme implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Atik Mohammed noted that the free SHS has become a saviour in the education sector.



According to him, Ghana's poverty rate is high in that one can virtually see a "walking poverty" but the free SHS has alleviated the burdens of many families.



Atik Mohammed believed in sustaining the programme, so advised the main political parties, the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress, not to play politics with the initiative.



"We politicize everything and people are even getting scared that it will get to a certain time that we would have polarized the air we even breathe so that we will get NDC air and NPP air. The polarization largely is between these two entities . . . for me, it's a scary development," he said.



He reminded the politicians that free SHS belongs to Ghanaians.



"Ghana belongs to every Ghanaian. Every Ghanaian is a shareholder in that corporation called Ghana," he emphasized, cautioning the politicians to collectively work and find ways to resolve any challenges that may surface as the free SHS is ongoing.



He strongly held that the policy should be institutionalized to ensure its continuity irrespective of which government is in power.



