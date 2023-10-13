Free SHS: Cheating in WASSCE high under Akufo-Addo government – Apaak

General News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr Clement Apaak, a Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, has expressed skepticism regarding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's praise for the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.



The President lauded the success of the Free SHS policy during his address at the 61st Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, specifically commending the improved performance of students in the West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Dr Apaak, however, challenged the President's claims, asserting that he is out of touch with the current state of education in Ghana.



He pointed out that since 2020, Ghana has not been participating in the WASSCE due to declining standards.



Instead, the country has adopted its own version of the examination known as the "Ghana Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (GHASSCE).



Dr Clement Apaak, who also serves as the National Democratic Congress's Member of Parliament for the Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region, shared his concerns and reactions during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's evening news on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.



Dr Apaak attributed this change to the erosion of educational standards, resulting in the government expending scarce resources to provide past questions to students to ensure their success in this modified examination, all in an effort to support the President's claims.



Furthermore, Dr Apaak raised concerns about the prevalence of cheating and malpractice in recent WASSCE examinations, asserting that it has surged during the current administration.



He cited this as the reason the National Teaching Council (NTC) is requesting a substantial GHS7 billion cedi-budget for organising graduate teacher licensure examinations.



When questioned about this financial demand, the head of the NTC, Dr Christian Addae Poku, reportedly indicated that the standards of education have indeed declined.



Dr Apaak also mentioned that he has received complaints from his university lecturer friends about the quality of students graduating from the Free SHS programme.



He attributed the increase in cheating and examination irregularities to the fact that students are not receiving a proper education and that teachers lack motivation.