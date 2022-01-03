'Free Inspiration Reaching Everyone' donates to Santrokofi community

Regional News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: GNA

Free Inspiration Reaching Everyone (FIRE), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated items to the Santrokofi community in the Oti Region.



The items, which included stationery, clothing, shoes, and toys for kids were presented to the chief and people of the community.



Mr Emil Acolatse, Founder of the Organisation, said the donation was to give to the community as one of the Organisation’s objectives.



He said the Organisation was also poised at helping the less privileged through sports as well as build capacity and skills in young people.



Mr Acolatse said they were set to organise the 3rd edition of the Inspiration Weekend Tournament, which was in collaboration with Make-Up Professionals would have teams and groups competing in various sporting events including basketball, volleyball, swimming, and water polo.



Nana Kofi Ollator IV, Kyidomhene of Santrokofi Traditional Area, on behalf of the community members, extended gratitude to the organisation for their kind gesture and support.



He said the donation meant a lot to the children and the elderly of the community and urged the Organisation to always come back and help.



Mr Kofi Genfi, member of the organisation, noted that they were committed to their course and would come and ask the community members to willingly help them achieve their aims.



Other members of the organisation used the occasion to encourage the children to dream big and focus on their studies to enable them to reach their goals.