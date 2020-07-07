General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Freddie Blay visits registration centres

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie W. Blay, yesterday visited some registration centres in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



The aim of the visit was, among other things, to monitor the processes of registering eligible voters in the area towards the compilation of a new voters’ register for the December 2020 general election.



At all the centres visited, the applicants were seen in their face masks and their temperatures taken by nurses stationed there.



The eligible voters were made to wash their hands with soap under running water before being allowed to join the queue.



There was a strict adherence to social distancing protocols at all the centres.



Mr. Blay observed the necessary protocols and interacted with registration officials and encouraged all eligible voters to actively participate in the exercise.



Some of the centres visited were Services 1, All Saints Anglican Church A & B—all in Takoradi—whilst in Sekondi, the centres visited included Methodist School A & B Methodist Park.



In the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, the NPP chairman was joined by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Joe Ghartey, to visit Assawa A& B and Mallam Town centres.



From there, Mr. Blay and his team moved to centres at Effia in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality.



Mr. Blay appealed to the public to endeavour to leave the registration centre as quickly as possible after completion of the process to avoid a possible breach of the social distancing protocol.



He called on the public to report all complaints to registration officers for immediate action and desist from taking the law into their own hands.





