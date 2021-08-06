Freddie Blay ‘ugly noises’ comment unconscionable – Former NUGS Prez

Politics of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Former NUGS President, Mohammed Sadiq Gombilla, has described the comment by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Freddie Blay, that irrespective of ugly noises the NPP is delivering on its promises as unreasonable and insulting.



According to him, it’s high time the bigwigs of the ruling party respect the views of Ghanaians as they represent the true state of the economy.



He noted, “the recent statement of Freddie Blay who happens to be the chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that Akufo Addo is serving Ghana’s interest irrespective of ugly noises is an affront insult on the intelligence of every well-meaning Ghanaian.”



Mr. Freddie Blay made the remarks during the 29th Anniversary celebration of the NPP in Accra that, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been able to deliver on the promises he and the NPP made to Ghanaians in the face of unending criticisms he described as 'ugly noises'.



Mr. Gombilla insisted that before NPP took over the government in 2016, they openly presented themselves as the solutions to Ghana’s problems and disdained every effort of the erstwhile John Mahama-led government.



“Today, they look Ghanaians in the face and describe their constructive criticism of the government as ugly noises,” he added.



Mr. Gombilla further opined that the government is not working for the collective interest of the country but for themselves, because he wondered why their grievances will be seen by politicians as ugly noises.



Mr. Sadiq Gombilla believes Ghana’s interest can’t be served on the altar of tribal discrimination, killings of government critics, Military Intimidation of unarmed demonstrators, and reckless borrowing to enrich some few people.



He, therefore, charged the Ghanaian Youth to arise and fight for their country to demand better governance that ignites hope for the nation.