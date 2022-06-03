Freddie Blay, Georgina Wood, others bought state lands at Airport for GH¢20,000 – Captain Smart alleges

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart releases names of officials who bought lands in Accra at GH¢ 1000



Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has disclosed a list of former and present government officials as well as members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who allegedly bought state lands at prices way lower than their values.



Speaking on his morning show on Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb, the journalist, who is popularly known as Captain Smart said that state lands were sold at as low GH¢20,000 at Airport.



He also shared details of lands at other prime places in Accra including the Ridge area which were allegedly sold to persons believed to be former and present government officials at amounts ranging between GH¢1000 to GH¢2000



“…someone one called Joseph Nortey Nartei bought land at Airport area for GH¢ 20,000, I’m asking the Kings and Queen of the Ga land, are lands at airport sold for GH¢ 20,000?



“I also see a name on the list; Georgina Wood, she bought land at Airport for GH¢20,000. I also see Dr. Abu Sakara on the list, plot number 3 was sold to him at GH¢ 20,000. Freddie Blay bought plot number 4 for GH¢ 20,000.



“Plot number 5 was sold to Dr and Mrs Kwakye Ashon, plot number 6 to Akua Kuenyehia, plot number 7 to Emelia Odei, plot number 8 to Akwasi Osei.



“… Nana Kwabena Oduro and Adwoa Brago they have .2 acres of land at Ridge and they bought it at GH¢1000… Samson Kwaku Boafo bought .42 acres of land at Ridge at GH¢ 1000 … Prof Yaw Boafo owns .46 acres of land, he thought for GH¢ 1000… Charles Osei has 5 acres of land at Ridge and he bought it at GH¢ 5000," he said in Twi



