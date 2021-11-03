Francis-Xavier Sosu to take legal action against Ghana police over 'needless attack'

General News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Allegations against me are manufactured by the police, Francis-Xavier has said



• The MP says the police has nothing to investigate about demonstration



• Sosu says he will sue Ghana Police Service over their needless attacks



Embattled Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has said he will take legal against the Ghana police over what he described as “needless attacks”.



According to him, he did nothing wrong in leading his constituent to protest against bad roads in his constituency.



He adds that he will challenge the interdiction of his bodyguard.



He explains that the interdiction of his bodyguard is a clear violation of immunity and privileges he enjoys as a Member of Parliament for the performance of my duty as an MP.



“As I wait patiently for the position that the Parliamentary Leadership may take on these matters, I have instructed my Lawyers to institute Human Rights Actions against the Ghana Police Service and all legitimate actions to ward off this needless attack on me and on my work as a Member of Parliament and my Personal Bodyguard Inspector Daniel AGBAVOR.”



He urged his constituents and family to remain calm while he waits for the position of parliament on the matter.



I encourage all Ghanaians, my Constituents, family, and friends who have been worried about me and have sent several messages and called several times to remain calm knowing that Great Leaders are born out of great adversities.



In a press statement by the lawmaker, he said there is a deliberate attempt by the police to reduce his confidence.



“The Police Administration has nothing to investigate about this demonstration. The police were part of the demonstration from the beginning till the end. There were no casualties, no destruction of public or private property. The police attempt to arrest is a deliberate attempt to reduce my confidence and my articulation of the need of my people. I won’t stop fighting for the people of Madina. We will organize further multiple peaceful protests because it is our constitutional duty to do so to hold the government accountable,” he wrote.



