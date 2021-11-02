Francis-Xavier Sosu sets the records straight, exposes police

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Embattled Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, said that until the police released a press statement on October 31, 2021, the police never told him the reason for their invitation.



According to him, allegations of his involvement in the unlawful blockade of roads and destruction of public property were false.



He says these allegations by the Ghana Police are “manufactured” by the security personnel just to shift attention from key issues raised during a protest he led on October 25, 2021.



“I want to place on record that this is the first time the Ghana Police Service is disclosing the reason for their invitation and their attempted unlawful arrest.”



“That any allegation of the Police about my involvement in unlawful blockade of road and destruction of public property is false and an afterthought carefully manufactured by the police to shift attention of the people of Ghana from the key issues of bad roads raised by our protest and demonstration," he stated.



He added that the police has nothing to investigate about this demonstration as the police were part of the protest from the beginning to the end.



“The Police Administration has nothing to investigate about this demonstration. The Police were part of the demonstration from the beginning till the end. There were no casualties, no destruction of public or private property. The Police attempt at my arrest is a deliberate attempt to reduce my confidence and my articulation of the need of my people. I won’t stop fighting for the people of Madina. We will organize further multiple peaceful protests because it is our constitutional duty to do so to hold government accountable.”



Sosu further indicated that as a law-abiding citizen, it is strange the police will go to an extent of causing emotional and psychological trauma.



“It is strange that the Police will go all this length to cause emotional and psychological trauma to a Member of Parliament and his family only because the said member led a lawful protest with his people, and forget about the fact that recent violent crimes are up by 20% as at June 2021. The Police Administration is more interested in Politicking than fighting crime and that is a shame and indictment on the current IGP and an indictment on our democracy.”



The legislator concluded that he is waiting patiently for the position that the Parliamentary Leadership may take on these matters.





