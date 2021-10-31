Francis Sosu will not be intimated by police attempt to arrest him again - Ako Gunn

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

• NDC to issue a statement on attempted arrest of Sosu



• The Police stormed a church on Sunday to arrest Madina MP



• Minority Chief Whip took colleague away from church



A deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Godwin Ako Gunn, has reacted to the attempted arrest of Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina.



GhanaWeb on Sunday, October 31, 2021 picked up information that some personnel from the Criminal and Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service had surrounded the Believers House of Prayer Church in Madina, where the MP was worshipping, to effect his arrest.



Reacting to the development in an interview with GhanaWeb, Ako Gunn expressed his disappointment in the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



“The praise that Ghanaians have heaped on Dampare seems to be getting into his head because if you want to arrest a member of parliament, there are right channels to go through which is through the Speakers Office where the MP will be available for whatever interrogation necessary.



…But if you want to go towards a collation clash with the Minority in parliament for whatever reason, I think [Dampare] has started on the wrong footing because if you want arrest an MP there is procedure,” he bemoaned.



Ako Gunn further said the Madina MP, will not intimidated by the security service as he believes he is poised to serve his constituents and ensure the goodwill of all citizens.



“If the main reason is to intimidate him over his recent protests, then will not perturbed because he’s a great lawyer also so if they [Police] think that they are going to use this cause to intimidate him, I think they have gotten the wrong person,” he pointed.



The Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, however, said the party will soon issue a formal statement on the latest development regarding the attempted arrest of Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



On Sunday, it took the intervention of Minority Chief Whip of Parliament, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, to whisk his colleague and MP for Madina, lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu away, following a second attempt by the police to arrest him.



Sosu had earlier staged a demonstration in his constituency over bad roads which saw the burning of car tyres and blockage of roads on Monday October 25, 2021.












