Francis Sosu’s comments on judges unacceptable – GBA

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GBA says Sosu’s behaviour against the rules of the legal profession.



Appointment of judges not political - GBA



Every political judge will be fished out when we come to power – Francis Sosu warns



The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has said comments made by Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu regarding judges in the country were unprofessional and unacceptable.





During the ‘Yentua Demo’, the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, issued a stern warning to judges of the various law courts in the country against doing the bidding of the ruling government.



According to him, judges whose actions and inactions are deemed to be politically motivated would be dealt with if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes to power.



The Madina member of Parliament (MP), therefore, urged the justices of Ghana to properly interpret the laws of the country and not manipulate the laws in ways that favour the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



According to the GBA, the behaviour of the MP, who is a member of the association, is against the rules of the legal profession.



A statement released by the GBA said,



“The Ghana Bar Association has noted with disquiet and grave disappointment the assertion by Francis Xavier Sosu Esq. that some Judges are “political judges.”



“The GBA finds the assertion by Francis Xavier Sosu Esq. very unprofessional, unfortunate, irresponsible and distasteful and same smacks of deep-seated ignorance, as the tenure of judges per the Constitution”





The GBA explained judges cannot be political and their tenure cannot be determined by political appointments.





“The appointment and tenure and of office of Justices of the Superior Courts are provided for in Articles 144, 145 and 146 of the Constitution, 1992,” the statement added.





Read full statement by the GBA below:



