Francis Sosu is no saint, he must be dealt with - NPP Communicator

Source: etvghana.com

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s communication team, Kafui Amegah has advised Ghanaians to stop supporting Madina MP Francis Sosu in his case against the PolicePolice.



The Police, on two occasions, have attempted to arrest the sitting Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, for what they described as an unlawful protest. This comes after the MP led the youth to protest deplorable roads in his constituency last week Monday.



Kafui Amegah, reacting to this development, has said that the Police must be allowed to deal fairly with Francis Xavier Sosu for the ills he has done.



He alleged that the Madina MP sponsored the tires that were burnt during the protest, and as such, the Police had every right to pursue the embattled MP.



“There is no political machination. The Police are just doing their job. What Xavier Sosu did was wrong. True, you can embark on a demonstration but do not embark on one that has been masterminded by providing tires for the people to burn. And when the Police confront you, you speed off with your bodyguard. The Police are not intimidating him. Let’s look at the ills of what Sosu did and reprove him for that so that we deter others from doing so,” he told Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



Earlier reports indicate that personnel from the Ghana Police Service stormed the church premises of Madina lawmaker, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, to arrest him over his protest on Monday, October 25. Sosu, a lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina, led the youth to protest deplorable roads in his constituency. During the demonstration on Monday, the Police attempted to arrest the lawmaker for what they described as an unlawful protest. The Police were, however, resisted by the youth while the MP fled from the scene.



The Ghana Police Service has, however, denied any claims that personnel were sent to arrest the MP in church.