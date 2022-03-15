France Ambassador to Ghana supports Ghana music

Music of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

The France Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Anne-Sophie Avé, has revealed that she is strongly in support of Ghanaian music and anything that can build bridges between the country and France. She believes music is a powerful way of doing it.



Speaking ahead of the launch of Ghana music awards France, captured by blogger Attractive Mustapha she expressed enthusiasm towards the launch of Ghana music awards France and wished the organizers success.



The Ambassador who was invited to the event but could not attend said she knows it is a new award scheme and believes that it will live up to expectations.



The maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards France was successfully launched on March 12, 2022, at Toulouse in France.



The event was attended by Ghanaians, Nigerians, and other African nationals who admitted that they love Ghanaian music.



The France chapter of the Music Awards is a project that seeks to award Ghanaian entertainers in France and at home.



Watch full video below



