France Ambassador to Ghana endorses Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) 2022

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: Unknown

France Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé, who is keen on uplifting women and Ghanaian culture, has endorsed Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) 2022 in Ghana.



The Humanitarian Awards Global ceremony to be held under the theme ‘Celebrating change makers’, is organized annually to recognize, honor and celebrate change makers, volunteer leaders, NGOs, social impacts companies, philanthropists, corporations and professionals with the aim to advance the importance of their incredible contributions to society.



This year's highly anticipated awards ceremony is expected to attract a large number of humanitarians, stakeholders and change-makers who are working in their various fields across the globe to make our world a better place.



H.E. Anne Sophie Avè is a strong advocate for women and had to break stereotypes to excel in male dominated roles in her career path such as occupying managerial positions.



Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé, is the host of Touch of France, a groundbreaking television talk show starring Ghanaian celebrities and showcasing France and Ghana. By decree of the French Republic's president, she was appointed Ambassador of France to Ghana in 2018. H.E. Anne Sophie Avè is a strong female advocate who has broken stereotypes and excelled in male-dominated spaces throughout her career, holding several managerial positions. She's also passionate about empowering women and preserving Ghanaian culture.