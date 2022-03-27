France Ambassador, Twinsdntbeg, Lakeside Village to host photo exhibition and diplomatic dinner

General News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: SPONSORED

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé in collaboration with @twinsdntbeg and Lakeside Village is set to present the “TwinsDntBeg Premier Photo Exhibition & Creative Showcase and dinner night on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the residence of the France Ambassador, at Cantonment in Accra.



Organizers of the anticipated high profile event have said it is designed to be a night of artistic displays, diplomatic and business conversation, winning, dining and good music.



It is expected to attract great personalities from the Diplomatic Corp, top business executives, politicians and other high profile personalities.





The organizers have stated that the event is strictly by invitation.