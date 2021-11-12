Fr. Campbell says special prayers for the Rawlings’

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

• Rawlings died on November 12, 2020



• The late former statesman held two successive coups in Ghana



• Rawlings left behind a wife and four children



The late former president of Ghana, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, left behind a wife and four children after his death on November 12, 2020.



A year on, the family has joined members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the very party founded by the late Rawlings, to mark the first year of his passing.



The all-white ceremony, which took place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra, was graced by the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare.



John Dramani Mahama, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, among other top names from the NDC were also present at the ceremony.



Before the ceremony ended in the church, however, Fr. Andrew Campbell, the Parish Priest at the Christ the King Catholic Church, said a prayer with the family.



