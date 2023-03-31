Fr Campbell builds mosque for cured Muslim lepers

Religion of Friday, 31 March 2023

Rev Father Andrew Campbell, the retired Catholic priest who established and runs the Weija Leprosarium, has reportedly built a mosque on the facility.



An Irish-Ghanaian catholic missionary and former parish priest of Christ the King Catholic Church renovated the area used by cured lepers for prayers in the leprosarium so they have a proper place to pray.



The renovated mosque was handed over to the cured Muslim lepers at the leprosarium on Monday, March 27, 2023, to mark the 77th birthday of Fr. Campbell.



Pictures of the handing-over of the mosque, which was shared by Radio Tamale, showed some government officials at the ceremony including Council of State member, Sam Okudzeto.



About Rev Father Andrew Campbell:



Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell is an Irish-Ghanaian catholic missionary. He is the founder of the Lepers Aid Committee, an NGO which established and runs a leprosarium in Weija, Ho, Nkanchina, and Kokofu.



Born in Dublin, Ireland, on 27 March 1946, he attended Kindergarten at Sisters of Charity School and de la Salle Primary School, both in Dublin.



He studied philosophy and theology and through hard work and dedication, obtained his Bachelor of Divinity Degree from St. Patrick's College in the United Kingdom in October 1970.



In December 1970, he was ordained into the Catholic Priesthood.



Father Campbell arrived in Ghana in October 1971 as a Missionary Priest in the Society of the Divine Word and has worked in several parishes in Accra.



His activities are not only limited to the area of rehabilitating lepers.



In 1978, he opened the sacred Heart Paris Middle School in Accra and two years later, founded and opened the Sacred Heart Vocational Institute for poor and needy students in Accra Central.



He has also served in many Catholic parishes in Accra, including, Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka; St, Peter's Parish, Osu; Sacred Heart Parish; Accra Central and Christ the King, Cantonment, where he retired.



He also established the Sacred Heart Vocational Institute.



