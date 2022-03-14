Four students died, not nine – UEW SRC

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has said that four of its students lost their lives in the road accident at Asuboi and not nine as reported early.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Public Relations Officer of the SRC, Shadrach Appiah, said that although nine people died, only four were students, and the others were passengers who joined the students.



“Because of the increases in prices of fares, students normally organise buses to the school because it is relatively cheaper. The bus involved in the accident was the last bus from Sunyani, and it had 35 students and other passengers the driver picked on the way because the bus was not full.



“Two of the students who died are male, and the other two female. The bus organiser was able to identify the two ladies, but he could not identify the gentlemen. I can confirm that one of the students was in level 300, the others were continuing students, but I have not been able to confirm their level as of now,” Appiah said in Twi.



The SRC PRO also disclosed that some of the students were gravely wounded, with three of the injured students referred to a health facility in Koforidua and subsequently to Accra.



It was reported on Sunday, March 14, 2022, that nine people died in an accident on the Asuboi road, a suburb of Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway, after a bus with registration number AK324-22 crashed into an articulated truck parked on the road.