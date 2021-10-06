Four remanded over Kwashieman, Haatso banks robbery

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: GNA

Three persons who attacked and shot a police officer after robbing him of GHC32,000 withdrawn from the Bank of Africa at Kwashieman have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



The three, members of a five-member gang, are also said to have robbed one Eric Osei at Haatso of GHC50,000, which he had also withdrawn from the Fidelity Bank there.



They are Tahiru Yussif, aka Borbor, Salifu Galah Abraham, aka AB, and Anane Ahmed.



With them in the dock was one Tahiru Yakubu, said to have supplied the gang with rifles.



Tahiru, a 31-year-old mechanic, Galah, 30, and Ahmed, 34, both masons, have been charged with conspiracy and robbery.



Tahiru Yakubu is facing a charge of abetment of crime and the four accused persons have denied the charges.



The court presided over by Mrs Helen Offei Ayeh, turned down their bail applications and asked them to reappear on October 18.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey prayed the court to remand them pending further investigations, saying one of the victims, a police officer, was on admission.



The facts as narrated by Chief Inspector Terkpetey are that on September 22, this year, Sergeant Maxwell Kwakye went to the Bank of Africa, Kwashieman Branch, to withdraw GHC32,000.



He said Sergeant Kwakye was, however, attacked and robbed by five men on red and blue unregistered Royal Motorbikes wielding guns.



Chief Insp. Terkpetey said on September 24, this year, Eric Osei of Haatso also went to withdraw GHC50,000 from the Haatso Branch of Fidelity Bank and was allegedly attacked by the five-member gang on red and blue Royale Motorbikes wielding guns.



The prosecution said the Police Intelligence team viewed the CCTV cameras positioned at Kwashieman Traffic Light area and other places where similar crimes took place and saw the perpetrators.



It said on September 28, this year, personnel from the Police Intelligence Directorate, assisted by police from the Greater Accra Region, arrested Tahiru Yusif and Salifu Galah Abraham at Omanjor and Sowutuom VRA area, respectively.



The prosecution said Yusif, Abraham and Ahmed were identified in the viral video as part of the five-member gang of robbers using the red and blue unregistered Royal Motorbikes in the recent street robberies.



It said police intelligence had it that Tahiru Yakubu was the person who supplied guns for the three.



The Prosecution said Yakubu was arrested at his hideout at Sowutuom and Police had retrieved one of the red and blue unregistered motorbikes as seen in the CCTV footage.