Four perish in road crash at Juaso

Regional News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: GNA

Four people have been confirmed dead in an accident involving a sprinter bus and an articulated truck at Juaso in the Asante-Akim South District.



The sprinter, with registration number AK 316 -22, is reported to have overtaken a vehicle in a curve just when the truck emerged from the opposite direction.



In his attempt to avoid a collision with the truck, the sprinter driver veered off the road onto the shoulders of the opposite lane, but the truck with registration number GT 8648-20 rammed into the passenger side of the sprinter.



Two of the passengers died on the spot while two others were pronounced dead on arrival at the Juaso Government Hospital, the Juaso Police said.



Sixteen other passengers, who sustained various degrees of injuries, were rushed to the Juaso hospital for treatment.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Arthur, the Municipal Police Commander, who briefed the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said three of the injured were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for further treatment.



He said the driver of the sprinter bus, who survived the accident, absconded from the scene but was later arrested and was assisting the Police in their investigations.