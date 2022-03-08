Four padlocks and a chain: Angry Subin NPP members lock-up party office

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP commences internal elections



Subin NPP members vent against MP and constituency chairman



NPP polling station elections fraught with disturbances



Some aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Subin Constituency of the Ashanti Region have locked up the party’s office with padlocks and a chain.



In a video of the incident sighted by GhanaWeb, the aggrieved party supporters attributed their action to what they say is a machination plot between the constituency chairman and the current member of parliament to deny them of their right.



“Since Adusei alone became Chairman, Subin has not known peace,” a voice is heard in the background of the video shouting.



A woman who actively participated in putting some four padlocks and a chain on the door of the office also blurted out saying “we’ve locked it, we’ve locked. Whoever is a man should come and open it. For all Eugene Boakye Antwi’s attempts to make a fool of us and attempting to fill it up with other people’s names, we are aware. We will not open it for you to work again.”



Another male voice stated that “this is the Subin office which has been locked up by some NPP members who the MP and his executives have connived to delete their names and replace it with their people using dubious means. These are the padlocks. whoever attempts to open it, it will be curses that will follow. We will curse you more than thousand.”



The New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 general elections and in line with the party’s constitution, has commenced internal elections to elect executives from the polling station levels to the national level.



However, the process which has commenced at the polling station level has been fraught with disturbances and allegations attempts by some constituency executives and sitting MPs to manipulate the compilation of a voter register in their favour.

