Four-member Committee to probe 'attack' on Suame Police station by Military

General News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have constituted a four-member committee to probe last Friday's altercation between soldiers and police officers at Suame in the Ashanti Region.



A joint statement issued late Saturday, October 30, 2021, said the committee had a week to submit their report to the Police Administration and Military High Command "to determine the next line of action."



Their mandate starts on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the statement added.



The four members of the committee were named as follows: ACP Benjamin Osei Addai and ASP Ernest Kwofie of the Police Service and Colonel Jonathan Kumador and Lt. Col. David Addi of the Military.



"We wish to once again assure the general public that a thorough investigation will be conducted and anyone found culpable will be dealt with according to law and in line with the disciplinary procedures of the two institutions," the statement concluded.



It was signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori of the Police Service and Commander Andy La-Anyane of the Armed Forces.



Find the full statement below:



