Four land guards arrested for seizing policeman’s gun and shooting at his car

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Four land guards are in the grips of the police for shooting at a police officer’s car.



These land guards also seized the said police's rifle at Oklu Nkwanta in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the land guards stormed the Police officer’s land and demanded what they term a “digging fee” but the officer refused to pay.



Angered by the Police officer’s refusal, the land guards opened fire on his Benz saloon car seven times.



They also assaulted him and took away his AK-47 gun.



The victim has been sent to hospital for treatment. The East Regional Police command has commenced investigations into the case.



