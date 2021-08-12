Four in Court over bloody clashes at Dedeso

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Four (4) residents of Dedeso and Nyinase in the Fanteakwa Municipality of the Eastern Region have been arrested and arraigned before Koforidua Circuit court for their alleged involvement in bloody clashes that ensued between the residents and armed thugs that invaded a land under dispute between Akyems and Krobos.



The accused persons are Michael Teye Sackitey, Randolph Tetteh, Samuel Batsa, and Simon Tetteh.



The rest of the accused at large are; Richard Nacca, Tetteh Piti Ossom, Alex Tettehbio, Francis Mausour, Benjamin and Emmanuel Ahogbe.



The others are Freddie, Course Trouble, Kofi Asare, Ossom Akwetey, and Bullet. The accused persons are all inhabitants.



Conspicuously missing are the 20-armed thugs who invaded the community.



It is not clear why none of them hasn’t been arrested.



The accused persons have been charged for conspiracy to commit crime, causing harm, and causing damage.



Dedeso-Wireko is a VRA resettlement community on 8,700.24KM land acquired by government in 1969 through Executive Instrument (EI.54).



However, the regent of Akyem Begoro Traditional Council Nana Bosompem Ayirepe II was not properly acquired by the state therefore taken over the land which belongs to the Akyems.



This has resulted in a protracted land dispute resulting in many clashes.



The Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio narrated to the court that, on June 26, 2021 at about 9:0am, the regent of Begoro traditional area mobilized a group of men numbering about 20 from Begoro, Apaa, and Nsawam communities armed them with his personal pump action gun and cutlasses, hired a Nissan Mini truck with registration number GW 1551-21 and two motorbike and delegated one Nana Barffuor Bimpong to take them onto the disputed land which sparked the violence.