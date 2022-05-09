Four illegal Chinese immigrants caught with Ghana cards

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Four illegal Chinese men arrested



Four illegal immigrants are walking freely despite court order



Immigration officers connived with these illegal immigrants to remain in the country, Chief alleges



Four illegal Chinese immigrants have been arrested, and are awaiting deportation after being caught bearing Ghana identity cards.



This comes after they faced a Kumasi high court in a civil suit.



Chief of Kwapia in the Adasi North District, Nana Gyamena Oyikwan has however revealed that the four illegal immigrants who are supposed to be in police custody or with the immigration after being identified as illegal immigrants by law, are still walking freely despite court order.



According to The Chronicle, the Kwapiahene believes some immigration officers connived with these illegal immigrants to remain in the country, this he says must be looked at particularly because these Chinese men only contribute to illegal activities in the country.



The chief based his accusations on the fact that these illegal immigrants were able to acquire resident and work permit even without the right documents.



Giving details of the activities of the four Chinese men identified as Li Wen, Huang Shen Jun, LiDe Hao and Lan Haisong, the chief said they “unlawfully entered Ghana and had undertaken illegal mining in a tract of land approved for educational purposes without the consent of the rightful owners. They also were cited for engaging in illegal mining activities.”



“They are said to have unconstitutionally, unlawfully and illegally entered and trespassed onto a parcel of the land and mined gold without the permission, mandate; authority and consent of lawful owners, whose lives are currently reportedly under threat,” The Chronicle reported



Speaking on the issue of the court, the chief narrated that the court directed that the Chinese should be made to service their GHC16 million civil liability in court before they were deported for illegal mining.



This comes after the court granted an application for the immigrants to be arrested and were later admitted to bail in the sum of GHC200,000 each with two sureties.



The court also requested the passports and work permit but they failed to comply with the order.



According to the chief, “a search conducted at the Registry of the High Court in Kumasi- revealed that the Chinese nationals had not met the bail condition and yet, instead of being in prison custody or the Immigration Service are walking in freedom with the alleged connivance of Ghanaian front men in officialdom”.



Nana Gyamena Oyiakwan also reiterated the concern of a High Court Judge over the situation where officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) issue work and resident permits to illegal immigrants, the Chronicle reported.



The chief urged government to ensure the enforcement of the immigration Act by ensuring that resident permit is not granted to foreigners who arrive in the country in 60 days B1 visa.



He also advised the Chinese Ambassador to prevent further exploitation of the Chinese illegal immigrants as some individuals are extorting huge monies which could have gone into their civil liability before deportation.