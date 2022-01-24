You are here: HomeNews2022 01 24Article 1451725

Four feared dead in renewed Bawku shootings

Four people have reportedly died followed renewed shootings in Bawku.

According to a source, the shooting which allegedly started in the morning of Sunday, January 23, was first heard around the central business area of the town which has been embroiled in sporadic shootings since November 2021.

The tension reportedly spread to other areas such as Sabongari, Kariyama, Gingande and other suburbs of the town.

Reports say a woman believed to be a Burkinabe is among the victims.

