Four dead in gas explosion incident at Kpassa

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A morning show host of Ke FM is said to be battling for his life following a gas explosion incident which has reportedly claimed four lives at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.



Seth Kwaku Mensah Akroboto, a reporter and morning show host and six others are said to be the victims of the explosion which happened in their home on Saturday, July 6, 2022.



The Manager of Ke FM, William Laportey explained in a Dailyguidenetwork.com report that the explosion emanated from a leaking gas cylinder in the compound house.



The victims who are said to have suffered personal injury and property damages include the landlord and his wife, a nurse, and other occupants.



The journalist and the landlord were transferred to the Burns unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KTH) at Accra in the Greater Accra Region after being taken to a hospital.



Two of the victims including the wife of the landlord were receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) while the nurse was transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Kumasi.



Another victim was sent to the St Joseph’s Hospital at Nkwanta in the Nkwanta South Municipality while the last victim is receiving treatment at the Somaca Clinic at Kpassa.



Almost two weeks after the explosion, four out of the seven victims including the landlord, his wife, the nurse and another victim have all died from severe burn injuries. Residents and relatives amidst the sorrow are said to be mobilising funds to support the remaining victims who are also battling for their lives.



A committee is said to have been set up by the Kpassa District Assembly to coordinate support efforts for the victims.



The Ghana Journalists Association which has sympathised with victims has also appealed to media houses to use their platforms to help raise support for the victims.



