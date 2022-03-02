Four children drown in Yeji

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police say the children were initially reported missing



Children never returned home from school, father



Preliminary investigation shows no sign of violence, Police



The Yeji Police Command has confirmed reports that four children, aged between 6 and 12 years, at the Yeji, suburb of Konkonma, in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region, have drowned in the Volta Lake.



The children, according to the Police, are Abdul Kadri (8 years old), Mubarik Aziz (12 years old), Aliu Nasiru Mayachi (6 years old), and Umaru Nasiru Mayachi (11 years old).



The Yeji District Police Commander, DSP Eric Awiadem, said the four children were reported to be missing but were later found lifeless at the banks of the lake, asaaseradio.com reported.



“It is true that four people got drowned… initially, they came to report a case of missing schoolchildren. He (father) reported that the children were four who went to school and never returned.



“We gave him extract for them to make an announcement. Only this morning to hear that four children got drowned in the lake. So, we went to the scene, and it was the man’s children,” the DSP is quoted to have told Asaase Radio.



He added that preliminary investigations showed that the children were not attacked in any way.