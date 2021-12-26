You are here: HomeNews2021 12 26Article 1432036

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: GNA

Four babies disembarked at 'Kpone International Airport'

All babies were males All babies were males

As people across the globe trooped to their native land to join families to celebrate Christmas, four high profile babies also disembarked on Christmas Day, December 25 at the Kpone Health “Kpone International Airport” in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

Madam Angela Azadi, Midwife “Head of Immigration” at the “Kpone Airport” in charge of the delivery room “Arrival Hall” who facilitated the smooth arrival of the high profile dignitaries told the Ghana News Agency, that the babies and their mothers were all in good health.

She said their delivery “flight” was smooth as the parents prepared very well for the arrival of the babies. Incidentally, all babies were males.

Madam Azadi said all the four babies used aircraft Flight number: 25122021, Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SVD).

There were no complications, the “weather” was good, the nurses exhibited high professional skills and the “landing” was smooth.

The first baby arrived at 00:30 hours; the second also landed five hours plus thirty minutes later at 06:00; the third followed five hours plus twenty-five minutes later and landed at 11:25, and twenty minutes later the fourth landed safely at 11:45 hours all on Christmas Day.

Ms. Azadi added that the mothers prepared well throughout the nine months’ flight duration, therefore, the landing and disembarking through the SVD delivery was smooth.

