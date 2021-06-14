Four arrested over attacks on motorists at GIMPA

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four suspects along the Fiesta Royal - Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) stretch over attacks on motorists.



The suspects are Richard Bekor, 43, Yaw Damoah, 34, Asante Emmanuel, 22 and Vincent Boakye, also 22.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, the Head of Public Affairs of the Accra Regional Police Command, said Bekor was arrested on Friday, June 11, around 1330 hours after he smashed the glasses of a 4X4 vehicle with a stone in an attempt to attack the driver.



She said a report made in time to the Motorbike Patrol Team of the Police some few meters away led to the arrest of the culprit.



She said the other three suspects were arrested on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at about 1146 hours.



DSP Tenge said a Motorbike Patrol Team spotted them on a Royal motorbike at the Achimota Forest area and upon seeing the Police, they bolted.



However, the team pursued them, through the forest to GIMPA road towards Fiesta Royal Hotel, until they finally arrested them.



Mrs Tenge said when a thorough search was conducted on them, quantities of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian Hemp, was found.



“The vast and unfenced nature of the forest continue to harbour criminals who continue to attack motorists when traffic begins to pile up” she said.



“Secondly most of the street lights are not functioning so it becomes a safe haven for the criminals to advance their operations at the least opportunity.”



