Four arrested for robbing house at Kokrobite

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Weija Police Command has arrested four persons for allegedly breaking into a residence at Ajasco Red Top, Kokrobite, near Accra and robbing the occupants of their personal effects.



The incident occurred on Thursday, 18 November 2021.



According to the Police, the suspects broke into the homes of their victims and “forcibly made away with their three laptops, an iPhone 8 plus, three Infinix smartphones, and Techno Cammon 7.”





The other items the four robbers made away with include: “1 Bluetooth speaker, an extension board, 3 phone chargers, 2 laptop chargers, together with an unspecified amount of money.”



According to the Police, upon receipt of the robbery report, it embarked on a special 8-hour covert operation on Saturday, 20 November 2021, leading to the arrest of the suspects, Benjamin Otoo, Tony Mensah Yedu, and Bismark Asabree at their hideouts at Ajasco Redtop and New Aplaku.



Bismark Asabree, however, led the Police to arrest the fourth suspect, Nana Yaw Arko, from his hideout at Lashibi.



A search on the suspects led to the retrieval of 20 assorted mobile phones, a taxi cab, 3 laptops, 1 motorbike, 1 locally manufactured pistol, a Police vest, 1 Gota, and 14 assorted wristwatches.



The suspects are expected to be arraigned today, Monday, 22 November, while the Police make an effort to get other accomplices to face criminal charges.