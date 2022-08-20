Four arrested as tussle between Okyeman and KOANS deepens over land dispute

Regional News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

Barely a month after the Okyeman Youth Association sternly warned the real estate developer and CEO of KOANS Building Solutions not to step foot on Akyem Abuakwa land, four of his employees have been arrested and are currently in police custody at Kyebi.



Four suspected land guards, identified to be workers for Kofi Anokye, the CEO of KOANS Building Solutions, were accosted by the Kyebi Divisional Police command upon a tipoff by the Okyeman Land Protection Force at Okanta on Friday, August 19, 2022.



The suspects were reportedly among other persons, currently on their heels, who were allegedly wielding some offensive weapons and clearing a parcel of land at Okanta.



The suspects were Samuel Desese, 38 years of age, Oboobi Godwin, 45 years, Kwaku Eric, 32, and Nifa Cann, 25. They are in custody pending further investigations by the Kyebi Divisional Police command.



The police, however, would not utter any word to the media when approached.



Meanwhile, in an interview, Okyeman Akwansrahene and leader of the Okyeman Land Protection Force, Baffour Asiedu Bekoe, disclosed that he mobilised his team and informed the Kyebi police about the activities of the land guards on Friday at Okanta.



He said even though the suspects attempted to be rowdy, the police, with the help of the Okyeman Task Force and the community members, overpowered the suspects and arrested them.



"We had information that KOANS had sent some land guards to clear an Okyeman land at Okanta.



"So I called my men and we went to ascertain. We didn't take the law into our hands, we called the police to the land.



"When we go there, it was true they were clearing the land. We met the community members also ready to help safeguard Okyeman land.



"So together with the community members, led by the Police, we entered the bush to arrest the four land guards.



"We asked them and they confirmed they work for KOANS. I asked them if the land belonged to KOANS. But they said they didn't know. They were only sent by KOANS.



"Some have bolted. We were able to arrest four of them and they are in the hands of the police," the leader said.



Baffour Bokoe swore that until Kofi Anokye apologises for disrespecting the Okyenhene, they would not be lenient on him.



"As for KOANS, Okyeman has made it clear that he does not have any land here until he has come forward to render apologies for speaking ill about Okyenhene.



"Until that is done, we will not allow him to take up any activity in Okyeman," he stressed.