Four Chinese nationals arrested for allegedly stealing 30 bundles of electricity cables

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Four Chinese nationals have been arrested in Eastern Region by the National Security for allegedly stealing large quantities of electricity cables.



The suspects are Liu Lianwei, 38, Su Meng, 55, Tuan Xiuwei, 41, and Zhang Chenming, 55 .



Starr News’ Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah who was monitoring the operation Thursday, July 8, 2021, reports that the National Security Operatives from the Eastern region arrested the Chinese nationals at CK Aluminum Company Limited at Nsawam Adoagyiri upon intelligence that the Chinese nationals were allegedly smuggling the 30 bundles of electricity cables and some quantities of unbundled cables with the seal of Ministry of Energy to an unknown destination.



The truck was impounded and suspects were arrested and taken to the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters.



The suspected stolen items were offloaded at the forecourt of the Police Headquarters under the supervision of National Security and Police Thursday evening at about 7:30 pm.



The four suspects have been detained by the police to assist the investigation.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said an investigation was ongoing and that the media will be briefed after investigations.