Founders' Day: Let’s emulate the selflessness of 'The Big 6' – NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party has called on Ghanaians to emulate the selflessness of ‘The Big Six’ as the country marks the Founders Day celebration.



According to the party, Ghana is enjoying democracy today because of the bravery and selflessness of the founding fathers of the country including ‘The Big Six’ and other Ghanaians.



In a statement issued by its general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP urged Ghanaians to contribute their lot to help the country deal with the current economic challenges.



“The selfless advocacy of JE Casely Hayford, Dr. J. B. Danquah, Paa Grant, Emmanuel Obetsehi Lamptey, Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori Atta, Arko Adjei, Kwame Nkrumah, and several others, culminated in the attainment of independence on March 6, 1957.



“The Party … entreats all Ghanaians to emulate particularly, the selfless patriotism of members of the Big Six, who suffered imprisonment, persecution, and harassment in their quest for a free and independent country.



“If we can boldly call ourselves Ghanaians; if we can vote and choose for ourselves the leaders we want, then we should know that others sacrificed for the freedom we enjoy today. The onus, therefore, lies on us, to make sacrifices in making our country a better place for future generations and ourselves,” parts of the statement read.



The statement also acknowledged August 4 as the day for the formation of the Aborigines Rights Protection Society and the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), whose pioneering activism against colonial rule laid the foundation for Ghana's independence.



