Founders’ Day: ‘Let's drive our nation to its destination – Prez Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Today, August 4 is Founders’ Day



• It is celebrated to honour people who contributed to Ghana's independence



• President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to drive the nation towards development





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his Founders’ Day messages to Ghanaians have paid homage to forebearers who contributed towards the liberation of the country from colonialism and imperialism.



In the president’s message to celebrate Founders’ Day which is marked on August 4, he wrote “We must, as a mark of reverence to our forbearsforebears, work to free ourselves from the economic arrangements designed by the former colonial power to serve its particular purpose at the time, which continues to bind us.



“We must make concerted efforts to break away from the neo-colonial structure of the raw material producing and exporting economy, which has, largely, been our lot.”



Founders' Day which was formerly called Founder's Day was marked on 21 September in celebration of the birthdate of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president.



August 4 (Founders' Day) which is a public holiday in Ghana is observed to commemorate the contributions of all the people who contributed to the Independence of the country.



Below is Nana Addo's Founders' Day message:



