Founders’ Day: Give Ghanaians prosperity – PPP to Government

Politics of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) wants the government to honour Founders’ Day by striving to give Ghanaians prosperity.



In a press statement as the nation marks the Founders’ Day celebration, the PPP said the country’s forefathers were passionate about prosperity and the wellbeing of Ghanaians and fought for same.



The party bemoaned that prosperity has presently eluded the majority of the citizens.



“The over six decades of Ghana’s existence sadly does not measure up to the living standards aspiration of many Ghanaians. The man who toiled and led our country to independence, Kwame Nkrumah, would be sad to see the state of the Nation he sacrificed a lot for,” the statement signed by Director of Communications, Felix Mantey said.



It however reminded the President and Parliament that if they have the prosperity of the people at heart, then they must take steps to do the following:



1. Amend the constitution to prevent the Legislature from being part of the executive in anyway. A total separation of powers will empower parliament to scrutinise the executive better, reduce corruption and deliver personal freedoms. De-politicize prosecution by ensuring that the Ministry of Justice is separate from the Office of the Attorney General.



2. Whilst we can have a Minister of Justice as government’s legal advisor and lawyer, we need an independent prosecutor whose tenure of office is not necessarily linked to the political office of the president and who can have the independence to prosecute anyone without political considerations," he added.



3. Ensure the Election of MMDCEs and all Assembly members to make them accountable to the people and development-oriented in their actions and thinking.

Founders’ Day



4. Founders’ Day is a national public holiday formerly observed in Ghana to mark the birthday of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah the founding father of Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo proposed the legislation of August 4 as Founders’ Day, and 21 September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, both of which will be observed as public holidays.



In March 2019, the public holiday amendments bill was passed into law and 4 August has been designated as Founders’ Day and 21 September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.



The Founders’ Day is reserved to celebrate the people(the big six) who led Ghana to independence whilst Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day is reserved for Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the leader of the movement towards independence of Ghana to commemorate his birthday.