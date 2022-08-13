Founder of Bible Museum deferred a trip over National Cathedral ‘noise’ - CEO

General News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of the National Cathedral project, Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah, has disclosed that 'negative reportage' about the project had affected fundraising efforts.



Speaking at a meeting with clergymen in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, earlier this week, he reiterated calls for the Christian faithful to renew support for the project.



"Even our fundraising was affected because at the time when this noise came, we were in the process of bringing one of the key international donors, the founder of the Bible Museum, Mr. (Steve) Green, was supposed to be here in July.



"All of a sudden, they send this thing that, what are we hearing? All this noise about this Cathedral, they say you are misapplying money… of course, that affects this project and our country’s development," he stated.



He said the 32 million cedis raised so far were from local sources without the international fundraisers. He said the amount was not enough but that on 1st September, they will be rolling out a new campaign to raise more funds.



Leader of the Kumasi Christian Churches also encouraged members to support the project.



Current status of the National Cathedral project



The project has recently been mired in a raft of controversies among others alleged corruption relating to payments made to the architect and issues of Parliamentary breaches and corporate governance issues.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been at the forefront of the exposure insists that the government has committed public funds in excess of 200 million cedis to the project.



Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.



SARA/PEN