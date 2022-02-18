Fosu Zongo will never see any development under my tenure – Kennedy Agyapong vows

Politics of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has fumed at his party, the ruling New Patriotic Party, for directing developmental projects to the strongholds of their opposition at the expense of the party’s own strongholds.



According to the outspoken MP, his party is exhibiting gross hypocrisy in the name of democracy.



Speaking on Thursday, February 17 edition of the morning on show on Net2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong bemoaned the poor level of road infrastructure in his Central Region, which he noted is a stronghold of the NPP.



According to him, the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwaku Amoako Atta, knowing the situation in his region is still directing road projects to other parts of the country known to be strongholds of the opposition.



“You go about taking big loans and you direct it to places where we receive 0% votes during elections and leave us to our faith. You later come back to question when we lose in the Central Region.



“What kind of ‘love your neighbour and hate yourself politics is that?’ NPP like being hypocrites, honestly. You consolidate your base first before you look elsewhere,” he stated.



He went ahead to say that his principle as a politician is to make sure he prioritise the people who vote for him above others including in his constituency.



“When I had the opportunity to help some people gain recruitment into the police, I cancelled the names of some people who voted against me when a list was presented to me..... Someone is voting for me to become an MP and another is voting against me to lose, when you bring the two of them do you expect me to help such a person. I never did that.



“As I sit here, Fosu Zongo will never see development until I leave office. They don’t vote wisely and that does not hurt me more like how they tend to be rowdy and violent,” he added.



He thus called on his party to rather focus on developing its strongholds first before paying attention to the strongholds of their opposition.





