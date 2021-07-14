Foster care, a safe haven for children - Okinu Mustapha Aryee

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: GNA

Foster care is an essential step of promoting the welfare and safety of children, Mr. Okinu Mustapha Aryee the Cape Coast Metro Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development has observed.



He said Foster care was the least restrictive formal alternative care option for children in need of care, serving as a safe haven for promoting family life for children whose parents are either unable or unwilling to be responsible for them.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, he stressed that the goal of foster care was reuniting children to their homes as soon as the problems that caused them to come into foster care was resolved and it was clear that their parents were able to look after them safely.



He encouraged couples to accept vulnerable children in their homes because it provided a safe, loving environment and help create the livelihood difference for the children in the society as well as eradicate the high rise of social vices in the country.



Mr. Aryee noted that thousands of children who have been neglected by their parents needed foster parents and with their love and support, he was sure children would be better off to quickly adapt and thrive effortlessly.



The Metro Director encouraged all to freely walk into any social welfare office and register their interest in giving foster care and they would be trained on how best to administer care to these children.



Outlining some duties of the Department, he said the larger section of the society have a misconception that their work was limited to child protection and welfare issues.



“Practically we work to give relief to the Ghanaian populace and this include giving counselling to individuals to better their lives, care for the disabled and aged among others,” he further stated.



