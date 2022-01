Forty under 40 African nominees across 15 African countries announced for the maiden edition

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Xodus Communications Limited has officially announced the nominees across fifteen African countries for the maiden edition of the Forty Under 40 African Award slated for March 26, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra- Ghana.



The Forty under 40 Africa in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in Ghana seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continent's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries which includes people committed to business growth, professional excellence and community services.



The personalities nominated this year cuts across countries such as; South Africa, Niger, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Togo, Namibia, Cameroon, South Sudan, Swaziland and Morocco



Speaking to the media about the nomination, Chief Executive Officer of Exodus Communications, Richard Abbey Junior stated that he is very impressed about the huge number of nominations that came in at the first edition of this award.



According to him, he is very optimistic that the seven renowned jury headed by Kris Senanu (Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Safaricom) and others across the continent will render impartial services to select winners.



"I am very optimistic that the jury will come out with outstanding results on the nominees to select winners that will not only be celebrated but also put the spotlight on the younger generation to build a positive attitude in the youth to strive for excellence.", he said.



Exodus Communications Limited are the organizer of several prestigious awards in Ghana including Forty Under 40 Ghana, the Manufacturing Awards, Insurance Awards, Oil and Gas Awards and Ghana Auto Awards.



Here are the nominee's lists under various categories.



EVENT MANAGEMENT



1. OUMAR TRAORE FATI - 227NIGERWEDDING, NIGER

2. FOLABI EDWARD OBEMBE - WORLDVIEW UK LIMITED, NIGERIA





HOSPITALITY



1. MOHAMED EZZELDIN -A LEMON SPACES, EGYPT

2. MARYBEN OMOLLO - GREENESEAL CLEANERS &PEST CONTROLLERS, KENYA





CONSULTANCY



1. JATO MARK BIMI - MUYANG GROUP, CAMEROON

2. FOLABI EDWARD OBEMBE - WORLDVIEW UK LIMITED, NIGERIA

3. ROSE CHEPCHIRCHIR RONOH - TRADESMART CONSULT LTD, KENYA





PROFESSIONAL SERVICES



1. AUDREY SIMBISO CHIDAWANYIKA -ZIPPORAH CONSULTANCY, ZIMBABWE

2. ISSOUFOU ADAMOU IDDRISSA - CABINET IAI, NIGER

3. ROBERT AGUFANA BELLE - SMIP CONSULTANCY, KENYA



MEDIA



1. LANGELIBLE NDOLVU - AFRODROID MEDIA, ZIMBABWE





COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



1. HUMPHREY NABIMANYA (HEALTH) - REACH A HAND UGANDA, UGANDA

2. CHRISTINE AWUOR OGOLA (YOUTH EMPOWERMENT) - YOUTH FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT- NAIROBI CHAPTER, KENYA

3. MASONWABE FUMA (YOUTH EMPOWERMENT AND DEVELOPMENT, MENTORSHIP) - SAKHULUTSHA EAFRIKA, SOUTH AFRICA







EDUCATION



4. CHINENYE EBELE ONUORAH - REGALO HOPE FOUNDATION, NIGERIA

5. HELINA ANDOH - ODOMU TEENS CLUB, GHANA





PHILANTHROPY AND CHARITY



1. JOHAN DANIELS - MR MMI SOUTHERN AFRICA, SOUTH AFRICA

2. AMANDA NGCONO NKOMO- NGCONO MBOWANE FOUNDATION, ZIMBABWE

3. SARAH NKANSAH BOATENG- NKANSAHS FOUNDATION, GHANA

4. TARIRO CHIREWA- YAMA FOUNDATION, ZIMBABWE



SALES & MARKETING



1. TITUS WEALTH - EMERGE MARKETING LIMITED, TANZANIA

2. JANET TAYO FAREMI - AMBASSADOR STORES, NIGERIA





THEATER AND ARTS



1. MONDLI KUNENE - MONDLI ART PROJECTS, SOUTH AFRICA

2. JOAN MUSUMBA -LITTLE BIG TALENTS, KENYA

3. ROSEBIRD AMA DADZIE - ROBEN ARTS, GHANA

4. PRINCE KOJO-HILTON - HILWOOD STUDIO, GHANA





SOCIAL ENTERPRISE



1. ALICE ADERIKE ADEYEYE - SAFEBELLE FOODS, NIGERIA

2. ORRY DIANA MUSIBURU SEEM - ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED, TOGO

3. BERNARD KOFI BONARPARTE - BONABEAR FOUNDATION GHANA, GHANA





BEAUTY AND LIFESTYLE



1. RUTENDO CHIDAVAENZI - GRACIAS GIFTS, ZIMBABWE

2. SANTIAGO ROBERTS - MISS TOURISM NIGERIA, NIGERIA





INVESTMENTS



1. KEVIN EKHALUFOH - ASTRA IONOS CAPITAL, NIGERIA

2. EFE UKALA - IMPACTHER FOUNDATION LTD/GTE, NIGERIA

3. NELSON AMO - INNOHUB LIMITED, GHANA





AUTHORSHIP AND CREATIVE WRITING



1. EDIRIN EDEWOR - ONLINE PUBLISHERS AND ENTREPRENEURS NETWORK (OPEN), NIGERIA

2. THEMBELA MSIBI - INDEPENDENT CONTINENTAL YOUTH ADVISORY COUNCIL ON AFCFTA, SWAZILAND

3. NOBLE PROF. RAPHAEL NYARKOTEY OBU - NYARKOTEY UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF HOLISTIC MEDICINE & TECHNOLOGY(NUCHMT), GHANA





HEALTH AND WELLNESS



1. DR EURIKA MOGANE - THARIKA M HEALTH, SOUTH AFRICA

2. TOSEEF DIN - MPSHAH HOSPITAL, KENYA

3. NOBLE PROF. RAPHAEL NYARKOTEY OBU - NYARKOTEY UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF HOLISTIC MEDICINE & TECHNOLOGY(NUCHMT), GHANA





FASHION



1. EMMANUEL EZIMA - A-Z COUTURE, NIGERIA

2. SUMAYYAH ADENIKE DHIKRULLAH - SUMADENIKE CLOTHINGS, NIGERIA





LAW



1. AYOKUNLE OLUSHOLA AYOKO - BERGER PAINTS NIGERIA, NIGERIA





GOVERNANCE AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIES



1. SOSTHEN EUGINE (ADVOCACY) - YOUTH GOVERNANCE IN ACTION, KENYA

2. BOBI WINE (KYAGULANYI ROBERT SSENTAMU)- PEOPLE POWER, UGANDA



SPORTS



1. ABDUL HAYYE YARTEY - CHEETAH FOOTBALL CLUB, GHANA

2. LUOL DENG - LUOL DENG FOUNDATION, SOUTH SUDAN

3. ERIC MENSAH - APAM CITY, GHANA

4. NAKEDI PULE MALAHLELA – TURFLOOP FOOTBALL CLUB LIMPOPO, SOUTH AFRICA



MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT



1. MATOVU RONALD - GAGAMEL INTERNATIONAL, UGANDA

2. JANATTE HADDADI- GIRAFFE THREE-SIXTY, MORROCO



PRINTING & PUBLISHING



1. ANTONY NGURE GACHERU - ENVIRONMENT TWO FIVE FOUR GROUP, KENYA



COMMUNICATIONS & ADVERTISING



1. RUTH MUENI MUKHWANA - M2M PROMOTION & EVENTS, KENYA

2. PAUL MAKAYA - BERGAST HOUSE, ZIMBABWE





AGRICULTURE & AGRO-PROCESSING



1. DENNIS A. ABABIO JNR- MODERN FAMILY COMPANY LIMITED, GHANA

2. PELUMI ARIBISALA - CATO FOODS, NIGERIA





HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT



1. MAGED MAURICE MICHEL KHELLA - VIAMO INC, EGYPT

2. ANGELA NTHABISENG SENOSHA - POSITIVE SWITCH PTY (LTD), SOUTH AFRICA





FINANCE



1. REGINALD PILLAY - ARISTON GLOBAL (PTY) LTD, SOUTH AFRICA

2. KWANELE BOLTINA - RILEY AUCTIONEERS LTD, SOUTH AFRICA





SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY



1. CHIDO DZINOTYIWEI - VAMBO ACADEMY, ZIMBABWE

2. RONALD TAGOE – MNOTIFY/CHATBOTS AFRICA, GHANA

3. NDEULITA STEFANUS NAUKUSHU - AFRICA PRODUCTIVITY SPECIALISTS, NAMIBIA



ENERGY



1. SHAKEMORE TIMBURWA – ENERGYPLUS, ZIMBABWE

2. DR. KOFI AMOA ABBAN – RIGWORLD, GHANA