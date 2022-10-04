Forty Under 40 Awards: Dzidoasi Community Dev’t Founder wins Community Development Award

General News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: Fidelix Edem Kudzi, Contributor

Founder of Dzidoasi Community Development Projects, Mama Dzidoasi I, has been adjudged the Best Community Development Personality of the Year Award at the just-ended 2022 Forty Under 40 Awards organised by Xodus Communications Limited at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



The prestigious award is in recognition of her dedication and commitment to building societies as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the sector.



Interacting with the media after receiving the all-important honour, Mama Dzidoasi 1 was grateful to her friends and family and most importantly members of her community at Abansi in the Hohoe Municipality.



She especially thanked her partners who have supported her this far.



The award scheme is an initiative from Xodus Communications Limited with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Tourism which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.



Mama Dzidoasi I has established community development initiatives for women and children in her role as the Sub-Divisional Queen Mother of the Abansi in the Hohoe Municipality.



Mama is currently constructing an ICT lab and a neighbourhood library to enhance education within the Abansi community and its neighbouring towns. Owing to this she enrols gifted but underprivileged kids in senior and tertiary institutions dubbed Teenpreneurship Program, this program has had 5 sessions with over 100 young ladies and 2 training sessions with over 100 adult women.



About Mama Dzidoasi I



Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder of the Dzidoasi Community Development Projects, Mama Dzidoasi I is currently a student at the Ghana Law School she has just completed her MA in International relations and diplomacy at LEICIAD University of Ghana. She has an LLB from GIMPA.



Mama has acquired other Diplomas and Certificate courses, she was part of the First Cohort Fellow for the Young Africa Leadership Initiative GIMPA/ US EMBASSY an initiative of President Obama in 2015, and a Certificate focused on Discrimination and Equality & Inclusion with ISWI, GERMANY in 2013, Certificate for Customer Relations Management at the University of Ghana Business School in 2011, she acquired a Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation at GIMPA in 2011.



As a visionary leader, her expertise in leadership and knowledge in managing people and organizations spans different capacities: Project management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Customer service, Youth Training for Growth and Development, and Gender and Financial inclusion. Mama is goal-driven, articulate and development-oriented.