Fornicating, stealing 'can;t guarantee you place in heaven' - Anglican priest warns

Religion of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend David Akorikiya, a Priest at the Saint Cyprian's Anglican Church of the Diocese of Tamale, has urged Christians to accept to be accountable and traceable to show the world exemplary living for more souls in God's kingdom.



He said the reception of Christ through repentance and acceptance of Him as personal Saviour, and committing to the committal pledges had greater potential to lead them to inherit the Kingdom of God.



Rev Akorikiya urged the congregation on Sunday while preaching the sermon at the Saint Cyprian's Parish in Bolgatanga.



He said "the day of judgement will surely come and whatever is done in the dark will surely be revealed in light" adding, "Once we fall out of the rules of Christ, we are assumed to be against His ways and the punishment thereof is partaking in the generational curse pronounced on Adam and Eve".



He noted that Adam and Eve mistrusted God through deceit masterminded by Satan brought the fall of mankind, and urged Christians to depart from sinful acts and live by God's words to enjoy His mercies.



He told the congregation that Jesus' power and authority was endless, unassuming with intensified dedication to safe all who come to him in faith and trust. "Because of what Jesus Christ did for us, we have the opportunity to inherit his kingdom through obedience and living according to His words".



He warned Christians to refrain from sin and said "whatever you do in darkness will surely be exposed and God's curse on Adam and Eve will continue to haunt you as long as you refuse to ward off sin around you".



He said "Taking the body and blood of Christ does not constitute born again, until you openly sincerely declare your willingness to see and serve Christ as your personal saviour".



He added that "dating people's wives, people's husbands, formicating, and stealing among other sinful acts, are all acts done in dark and can't guarantee you a space in heaven".

Rev Akorikiya said "People find it difficult to give their lives to Christ, because they reflect on the gains in the sinful lives they live and conclude they want to stay there. Don't blame God for slow answers", he added