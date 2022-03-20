Forms for National Executives elections and Presidential primaries will not be online – John Boadu

Politics of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has intimated that despite the decision to make nomination forms for elections in the party available online, those for National Executives and Presidential Primaries will not be online.



He made these remarks when he met some constituency and regional executives in the Eastern Region on Saturday, March 19, 2022.



“Even though the party has gone online with its nominations’ forms, this system will not be applicable at all levels. Not every election would have its forms uploaded online,” he stressed.



Explaining the rationale behind this decision by the National Council, the General Secretary stated that the numbers for the national executives’ elections and presidential primaries are not many, thereby requiring the forms being made available online, hence the decision to exempt them from the online uploads.



“We don’t expect astronomical figures in terms of the number of people vying for National Executive positions as well as Presidential Candidates. The processes at these levels are always seamless and do not suffer any impediments, hence this decision by the National Council,” he explained.



The New Patriotic Party has begun elections at various levels with the Polling Station elections already held and the Electoral Area elections underway.