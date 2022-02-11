Former tollbooth worker chides Amoako-Atta over unpaid arrears

Regional News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

A former client service personnel at the Beposo tollbooth in the Western Region, Ebenezer Ekow Richardson, has lambasted the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, for refusing to fulfil several promises made to tollbooth attendants who suddenly lost their jobs after the Minister’s directive.



Mr. Richardson in an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show indicated that the Minister only ‘brags’ whenever he engages the media.



He says their salaries are still in two months' arrears and the Ministry has failed to pay even though he had promised to ensure payment.



He also claims a promise by the minister to get them insured never materialized.



“The Minister promised to pay us all the two months salary arrears but he has refused to keep his promise. When the Tema tollbooth accident happened, he came and promised to ensure that attendants will be insured but he has as well refused to fulfill that promise. Even the accident victims have been abandoned,” he told the host.



Mr. Amoako Atta is on record to have indicated that the tollbooth structures across the country will be converted into decent washrooms for road users.



He believes that the initiative will help the drivers to desist from the practice where vehicles stop along the way for commuters to ease themselves indiscriminately.



His comment has received a lot of backlash from a cross-section of the public who believe that his suggestion is out of place.



Mr. Ebenezer Ekow Richardson commented on the issue and added that it is a misplaced priority for the minister to take such a decision.



He says, if the ministry has any plans, they should allow them to return to work and help the country to generate revenue.



“Now we are talking about E-Levy but if the tollbooths were operational, we could generate money for the government. The Minister should rather think about how to restore our work and stop converting tollbooth structures to washrooms,” he added.