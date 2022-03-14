Former president Mahama mourns Asuboi accident victims, cautions drivers

General News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Nine people including 4 UEW students die in Sunday dawn crash at Asuboi



John Mahama cautions drivers



Injured victims receiving treatment at the hospital



Former President John Dramani Mahama has advised public and intercity drivers to exercise more caution on the roads with the lives of citizens left in their care.



In a Twitter post, John Mahama, while commiserating with the families of the accident victims, described the accident tragic and unfortunate.



“What a sad waste of young lives in the Asuboi accident! My condolences to the families of the dead, and speedy recovery to the injured,” John Mahama tweeted.



Nine passengers including 4 students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), have reportedly died in an accident that occurred Sunday dawn at Asuboi in the Eastern Region.



The accident involved a Hyundai universe commercial bus with registration number AK 324-22 and a 40-footer container loaded with wood.



The bus is said to have been transporting the students from Sunyani towards Accra but on reaching a section of the Asuboi road, the driver failed to observe traffic ahead. He was alleged to be sleeping.



He crashed into the 40-footer container loaded with woods which had fallen partially on the road after a previous accident.



Eight passengers died on the spot, and one later died at the Suhum Government Hospital, where the injured were rushed to.



The Public Relations Officer of Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, says the police are making effort to remove the accident vehicles from the road.



