Former organizer lauds NPP's polling station elections

Politics of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: K Peprah

Mr. Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Bono Region has lauded the party’s nationwide Electoral Area and Polling Station Elections, conducted in almost all the 275 constituencies.



He said the successful conduct of the elections, did not only show the high level of political maturity and tolerance within the NPP, but had further consolidated the gains of the party’s internal democracy which had enhanced hopes of the party to “break the eight” in election 2024 .



In an interview with Journalist at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr Appiah, who is a former Organizer of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, however asked the party leadership to resolve pockets of misunderstanding that characterized the electoral process in parts of the constituencies.



He said so far the NPP had achieved almost 98 percent success in the election of the party’s Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives, and particularly, Mr Evans Nimako, the party’s Director of Research and Elections for his hard work.



Popularly known as “Orga”, Mr. Appiah appealed to disgruntled members of the party to remain calm and endeavor to pass through the party’s laid down procedures to seek redress for their grievances.



The former organizer also asked leadership of the NPP in the various regions to give them audiences and listen and tackle the concerns of the dissatisfied members and supporters to strengthen the party’s unity.



“Unity in our party remains essential now than before because it is a prerequisite if we desire to break the eight.



“In fact every election is characterized by challenges and we should not allow these pockets of misunderstandings which have the potential to narrow our fortunes in Election 2024 to degenerate”, Mr. Appiah stated.



He indicated the constituency executives and polling station executives and supporters remained strong pillars of the NPP, hence the need for the leadership of the party to endeavor to provide them with the required logistical support for them to function effectively.



“By the grace of God, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government has achieved much and provided us with enormous campaign messages.



"What we must do is empower and strengthen our supporters to reach out to and sell these sterling achievements to the masses at the grassroots”, Mr. Appiah stated.



He also cautioned leadership of the party in the regions against “imposition” of parliamentary candidates, saying “we must always ensure that equal opportunities are provided for all aspirants to contest for the party parliamentary primaries”.



“These are some of the internal challenges we could not tackle prior to the election 2020, and we painfully paid for that. This time we must not repeat such mistakes because that would be politically suicidal”, Mr. Appiah stated.



The former organizer further cautioned supporters against unnecessary factionalism which would not augur well for the party, and advised them to see the NPP as a “great and united party under a strong elephant”.