Former minister charges GOCA to support AGA to find alternative to the Obuasi mine

Regional News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

A former Ashanti Regional Minister, Honorable John Alexander Ackon has advised members of Obuasi-based Social group Global Obuasi Citizens Association (GOCA) , to collaborate with Anglogold Ashanti to find a sustainable alternative to the Mine.



Speaking at the launch of GOCA, Hon. Ackon who is also a Patron of the group said residents of Obuasi cannot always rely on the mine for their economic livelihood but there will be the need to create a sustainable and viable alternative that will support the town in the absence of gold which is a non-renewable natural resource.



He said, "I have no doubt in my mind that with unity and commitment to the cause of the group by members, this group will definitely achieve its objectives".



He charged members of the group to unite behind the vision of the group which is to carry out programmes and activities that will enhance social and economic development and thereby preserve the culture and tradition of the Obuasi community.



Nana Barwuah Okyere Darko l, Sansohene who is also a Patron of the group advised members of the Global Obuasi Citizens Association to remain resolute and rally behind the group in order to have a more formidable force to realize the objectives of the Association.



Again, Nana Barwuah Okyere Darko I admonished leaders of the group not to lose focus but concentrate on their core agenda which includes joining forces with development agents in Obuasi to deliver better services that will improve the lives of the people.



The Chairman of the Association Ralph Effah Sasu said the group started two years ago by four friends but can now boast of close to 200 members now. He continued that, the group at the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, presented Teckytap hand washers and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPEs) to the Obuasi Municipal Health Directorate and the Ghana Police Service. They also provided lunch for front-line health workers in Obuasi.



On the objectives of the Association, Mr. Sasu said they have set their sight on Health and Education which are the key main sectors that will stimulate the growth of Obuasi. He said "GOCA has come to stay. We are currently working on how we can support the people of Obuasi especially in the health and educational sectors which are the fulcrum of the economic development of a society.



He cautioned that the group remains Non- partisan and Non- sectarian. He charged like-minded people to come on board to actualize the objectives of the group and also partner duty bearers in development.



Global Obuasi Citizens Association (GOCA)



GOCA is made up of residents of Obuasi; current and past-including those in the diaspora who have come together as one people with a joint agenda to help improve the development of the Obuasi township directly or indirectly through donations and consultations with the key stakeholders in the town.



GOCA also seeks to provide the platform to discuss, contribute to ideas and collaborate with the main stakeholders of the town for a unified development strategy devoid of political affiliations or influence.



The launch of the Association followed a mega float involving members of the group, through the principal streets of Obuasi.