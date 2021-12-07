Former journalist Kojo Frimpong appointed to Mineral Income Investment Fund

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A former “neutral” Television personality Kojo Frimpong, who wanted to represent the people of Wenchi in Parliament but was defeated has finally grabbed a juicy appointment at the Mineral Income Investment Fund (MIIF).



Kojo Frimpong who was baptized into defeat by NPP Delegates will he heading the Corporate Affairs and External Relations department of the MIIF, MyNewsGh.com learnt.



A correspondence sighted by MyNewsGh.com said the former journalist will lead the reputational intelligence, stakeholder management, communications external relations and Corporate Social Responsibility efforts that define the new corporate affairs outlook at MIIF.



Before his appointment, and before his foray into Frontline politics leading to his Wenchi defeat, the Harvard and MIT Almunus was head of programs at the now defunct Business Development Ministry headed by now Tourism Minister Mohammed Awal.



Defeat in Wenchi



The former journalist who considered himself popular enough to unseat Prof Gyan Baffour had the shock of his life when he got zero at the very polling station he comes from in Wenchi during the last NPP primaries.



“Where I live in Wenchi, the electoral area, I got zero,” he told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana.



When asked if he did not vote for himself, Frimpong responded that, at the time of the elections he did not have voting rights.



This, according to him, makes it very difficult to trust the voters when it comes to politics.



“I look at all those who said honourable, we will vote for you and then I got zero out of 14 votes, some places too I got two…it becomes difficult to have a relationship of trust with the delegates,” disappointed Kojo Frimpong said with a sobering voice.



The journalist who was seeking to represent the people of Wenchi in parliament on the ticket of the NPP, lost to Prof. George Yaw Gyan-Baffour, the then incumbent MP who went on to lose the seat to the NDC.