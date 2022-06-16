Former houseboy grabbed for allegedly defiling lawyer’s daughter

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody a 25-year-old water supplier for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old lawyer’s daughter in Accra.



Michael Takyi claims he had sex with the victim on two occasions, but he was not responsible for the pregnancy.



Charged with two counts of defilement, Takyi, aka Yaw, has pleaded not guilty. The case has been adjourned to June 28.



Takyi was remanded because he did not know his house address and he told the court that he resided in an uncompleted building at Oyarifa.



Declining the accused person’s bail, the court said it also considered the gravity of the offence when found guilty.



“Please admit me to bail and I will go and stay with my sister,” the accused pleaded.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong, said the complainant was a lawyer residing in Accra and the father of victim.



ASP Oppong said the accused used to stay with the complainant and his family as a houseboy between the year 2020 to 2022.



According to the prosecution, on June 2, this year, the complainant, and his wife detected change in the victim and quickly rushed her to a hospital only to be told that the victim was 26 weeks, three days pregnant.



It said when the victim was interrogated, she said between October and November 2021, Takyi forcibly had sex with her on two occasions.



It said a report was made at the Police Station and a medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to a hospital for further examination and treatment.



The prosecution said Takyi was arrested and during interrogation in his statement, he admitted having had sex with the victim on two occasions “only.”